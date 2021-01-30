Go Inside Maluma's 27th Birthday Bash as He Introduces His "Sixth Baby"

Watch : Maluma On His Key to Happiness, His Charity & More

Fatherhood isn't in Maluma's future yet, but a new album sure is.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, fans of the Columbian superstar breathed a collective sigh of relief when Maluma revealed that those mysterious photos of a woman's belly (let's link out) weren't actually a baby announcement. Instead, Maluma took to Instagram Live to announce his sixth studio album, a visual project titled 7 Days in Jamaica.

The "birth" turned out to be an impromptu album release, accompanied by seven new music videos, which make a short film when combined. And for those who live in the Miami area, artist Federico Uribe, who designed the album's cover art, created an exhibition modeled after Maluma's latest project.

All of these events coincided with the artist's 27th birthday, giving him double the reason to celebrate.

Maluma tells E! News exclusively that he was joined by his family, close friends and team for a COVID-19 compliant premiere and exhibition opening at Wynwood Miami last night.