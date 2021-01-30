KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Go Inside Maluma's 27th Birthday Bash as He Introduces His "Sixth Baby"

Maluma gives E! News an exclusive look at how he simultaneously celebrated his birthday and the surprise release of his visual album, 7 Days in Jamaica.

By Cydney Contreras Jan 30, 2021 1:25 AMTags
MusicBirthdaysExclusivesCelebritiesMaluma
Watch: Maluma On His Key to Happiness, His Charity & More

Fatherhood isn't in Maluma's future yet, but a new album sure is.  

On Thursday, Jan. 28, fans of the Columbian superstar breathed a collective sigh of relief when Maluma revealed that those mysterious photos of a woman's belly (let's link out) weren't actually a baby announcement. Instead, Maluma took to Instagram Live to announce his sixth studio album, a visual project titled 7 Days in Jamaica

The "birth" turned out to be an impromptu album release, accompanied by seven new music videos, which make a short film when combined. And for those who live in the Miami area, artist Federico Uribe, who designed the album's cover art, created an exhibition modeled after Maluma's latest project.

All of these events coincided with the artist's 27th birthday, giving him double the reason to celebrate. 

Maluma tells E! News exclusively that he was joined by his family, close friends and team for a COVID-19 compliant premiere and exhibition opening at Wynwood Miami last night. 

photos
Maluma's Best Looks

It was the perfect way to mark the occasion, with Maluma describing, "We turned a warehouse into the ocean, forest, jungle and much more with common trash materials. My friend Federico Uribe made all of these worlds out of recycled trash and you can listen to my new album at the exhibition as it's connected to some of the artwork."

To see how the "Felices Los 4" singer rang in his 27th birthday, check out the photos below!

Phraa
Art Imitates Life

Federico Uribe creates a stunning portrait of Maluma out of pieces of discarded plastic.

Phraa
Peace

When the exhibition closes in a month, this and several other paintings will be auctioned off, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to environmental non-profits based in Colombia.

Phraa
Costume Change

The singer changes into a cream colored outfit custom painted by artist Adieny Nuñez.

Phraa
Maluma Baby

The 27-year-old sips on a drink after shutting down rumors that he's going to be a dad.

Phraa
Papi Juancho

7 Days in Jamaica comes on the heels of Maluma's successful fifth album, Papi Juancho, named after his quarantine alter ego.

Phraa
Dressed to the Nines

The birthday boy is the best dressed at the party in an ensemble from Moschino.

Phraa
Puppy Love

The singer and his new pup check out a statue of a dog.

Phraa
Birthday Boy

Nicky Jam, Prince Royce, Bob Marley's sons and Miss Jamaica 2017 Davina Bennett were among the guests to watch Maluma blow out the candles on his birthday cake.

Trending Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe Apologizes to Chelsea Vaughn for Her "Ignorance"

2

Pamela Anderson and Husband Accused by His Ex of Having an "Affair"

3

Layshia Clarendon Feels "Gender Euphoria" After Top Surgery

4

T.I. and Tiny Deny “Appalling” Sexual Abuse Allegations

5

Megan Fox’s Massive Ring Sparks Rumors of Machine Gun Kelly Engagement

Latest News

Coachella 2021 May Be Cancelled, But These Celeb Style Moments Live On

Exclusive

Go Inside Maluma's 27th Birthday Bash as He Introduces His "6th Baby"

Cult Fave Baby Foot Is Here to Pamper Your Dry Winter Feet

Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Bikini Photo

Layshia Clarendon Feels "Gender Euphoria" After Top Surgery

Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Boy Now Has a Haircut as Unique as His Name

Jessica Simpson's Response to Subway's Tuna Debacle Is Spot On