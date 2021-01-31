KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

The Instagram-Worthy Cookware I Can't Get Enough Of

Caraway pots and pans are my best kept secret.

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 31, 2021 6:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Caraway pots & pans

For me, pots and pans have always been an afterthought. But that all changed once I tried the sauté pan from Caraway. It not only cooks everything perfectly and evenly, but also looks beautiful—it almost doubles as a décor accent on my stove.

Who knew I would ever be this invested in a cooking pan? But I can't deny it: The ceramic-coated Caraway pots and pans are a minimalist, Instagram-worthy dream.

Shop Our Place's Limited-Edition Red Hot Bundle Before It Sells Out!

Sauté Pan

Pick from a range of beautiful colors. I went with the gray. Unfortunately, you currently need to join a waitlist for my exact pan, but I'd recommend doing so! In the meantime, pick up the pans below to start your collection.

$135
Caraway

Fry Pan

This non-stick fry pan will become your daily go-to.

$95
Caraway

Trending Stories

1

Dale Moss Says He's "F--king Rocked" Over Clare Crawley Breakup

2

Chelsea Vaughn on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Apology Over Hair Comments

3

Layshia Clarendon Feels "Gender Euphoria" After Top Surgery

Sauce Pan

Also add this lidded sauce pan to your collection.

$105
Caraway

The Caraway pots and pans' mineral-based coating promises to not leach chemicals into your food. They're super easy to clean thanks to their non-stick construction.

Cookware Set

The full cookware sets are shipping in March, if you want to pick up everything in one fell swoop. They come with pan and lid storage units so you won't have to toss your beautiful new cookware in a cabinet.

$495
$395
Caraway

Up next, bath towels that are anything but boring.

