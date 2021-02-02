Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Reveals What Daughter Leah Really Thinks of Dimitri

Amber Portwood is setting the record straight on her relationship with Dimitri Garcia.

When Teen Mom OG kicked off a brand-new season in January, fans witnessed a rare glimpse of the pair talking via Facetime. While some speculated that there was trouble in paradise, Amber exclusively revealed to E! News that they are still in touch and dating.

"I haven't seen Dimitri in 11 months," she explained. "I still have love for him and we still talk. He's a good guy. He's a great guy."

Amber continued, "I've never in my life met such a genuine guy. You can't throw somebody like that away for 11 months. To sit there and say that I know what's going to happen tomorrow or when he's going to be coming back, that would be a lie. I do say that we're dating and no, I don't say we're boyfriend and girlfriend. My whole vision at the moment is on my own personal growth and focusing on my children."

In fact, Amber said she is focused on being the best mom to her 2-year-old son James, who she shares with ex Andrew Glennon, as well as 12-year-old daughter Leah, who she co-parents with Gary Shirley.