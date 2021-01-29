Sofia Pernas Says Justin Hartley "Lights Up My Sky" in Sweet Birthday Shoutout

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are still going strong.
The soap opera star, who began dating the This Is Us actor in May 2020, posted a sweet Instagram message to her man on his 44th birthday. She shared a photo of Justin smiling at the camera, writing in the caption, "Celebrating this man with my fav screen grab. That smile!!! Lights up my sky. Happy Birthday."
Justin's daughter Isabella Hartley, 16, approved of the message, commenting a blue heart emoji on the cute post.
Sofia is Justin's first public romance since splitting with his ex-wife, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, in 2019. The former couple reached a divorce settlement earlier this month.
"I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced," Chrishell, who is now dating Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, told People in September 2020 of Justin's new romance. "Of course that's going to sting."
Though Justin and Sofia, who starred together on The Young and the Restless in 2015, were spotted together for the first time last May, they only recently went Instagram official.
On New Year's Eve, the two posted corresponding photos of their at-home celebration.
Sofia wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of her and Justin, "Sayonara 2020, it's been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours."
In his black and white post, Justin wrote, "Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!"
Isabella, the daughter of Justin and his first wife Lindsay Hartley, also approved of that message, replying "happy new year!!!!" in the comments section.
No matter the milestone these two are celebrated, they love to do it together.