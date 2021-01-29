Go Behind-the-Scenes of One of Bridgerton's Lavish Balls

Watch : "Bridgerton" Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Do you burn for more Bridgerton content? Well then, dearest reader, we have good news for you.

On Friday, Jan. 29, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video, which documented what it takes to prepare for a Bridgerton ball. The video follows star Nicola Coughlan as she transforms into Penelope Featherington and hits the set of the Netflix romance drama.

"So, we filmed a lot of locations," Nicola notes in the new footage below. "We filmed a lot in Bath. So, you get picked up at four in the morning, you get driven in the dark, you wake up, you're at a mansion. You're like, 'Ah, this is amazing!'"

However, the Derry Girls actress reveals she doesn't recall any of the specific filming locations. She quips, "Someone's like, 'Where were you today?' You're like, 'I don't know. It was very nice.'"

While heading to hair and makeup, Nicola confesses to getting lost on set "several times." What's even more surprising? Nicola's transformation into Penelope takes two hours.