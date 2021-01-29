How G-Eazy Really Feels About Ex-Girlfriend Halsey's Pregnancy

Watch : Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child

G-Eazy is wishing the best for ex Halsey after she announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

A source close to the rapper, née Gerald Earl Gillum, tells E! News that the "Me, Myself & I" performer is aware of his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy and he's "happy for her." The insider says, "He knows she will make a great mom and has always wanted to be a mom."

The rapper and singer previously dated off-and-on from 2017 to 2018. They broke up for the final time in October 2018, with a source telling E! News at the time, "G-Eazy and Halsey were doing well until a couple of days ago when G-Eazy performed at the Karma International party in Los Angeles on Saturday and was flirting with several girls in public."

Since going their separate ways, however, the source says, "They have not been in touch but he's happy that she is doing well."