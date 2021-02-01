Things Between Below Deck's Elizabeth & James Get Super Awkward on Her Birthday

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Is this boatmance hitting rough waters?

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of Below Deck, which hints that Elizabeth Frankini and James Hough's flirty relationship might be fizzling out.

Things get super awkward as it's Elizabeth's birthday (a big one at that!), but an aloof James doesn't seem to care at all. In fact, he appears to have zero interest in celebrating his love interest even after noticing a message that reads "Happy Birthday Day Elizabeth. The Big 30" on a cabin white board as she sits next to him in silence.

In her confessional, a disappointed Elizabeth shares, "I hope James will do something a little bit special for my birthday. Like something super cute and maybe romantic. Because I just need some cuteness in my life right now. It sucks."

Back at the breakfast table, James continues to slurp down cereal instead of focusing on his lady.