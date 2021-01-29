Jeezy Calls the 3 Weeks Fiancée Jeannie Mai Couldn’t Talk the "Most Peaceful Time of Quarantine"

Jeezy has all the jokes for his fiancée.
During the Friday, Jan. 29 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jeannie Mai updated guest host Mario Lopez on her recovery since undergoing emergency surgery. She especially noted what the "Put On" rapper enjoyed during her recuperation period while she was required not to speak.
"Jay said—my fiancé Jay—said it was the most peaceful time of the whole quarantine," she said with a laugh. "My plants grew more flourishing. It was a moment, man."
The Dancing with the Stars contestant shared more details about her thoughts following her surgery, including taking her cleanliness habits more seriously.
"I have to be honest with you, I really learned about being sanitary about masks, too. I never really thought about laundering my masks as often as you should," she said. "I turned into an epiglottitis case, which only happens to 20,000 people a year. I was one of them. And it really taught me that you cannot take tomorrow for granted. You never know. One day I was talking, the next day I was having emergency surgery."
The daytime talk show co-host went on to add how thankful she was for her co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. Lonnie Love and Garcelle Beauvais for supporting her and keeping The Real going while she was home resting.
As fans may recall, Jeezy updated fans on Jeannie's healing process back in November on The Real, sharing that she was doing "well" and "eating everything in the house."
Adrienne noted that Jeannie's "fighting spirit" was not a surprise to her fellow co-hosts. "That is so Jeannie," she said. "But I know those moments must have been so scary for you and for her, so I just want to say thank you on behalf of all of us for taking such good care of her and noticing something was wrong."