T.I. and Tiny Deny “Appalling” Sexual Abuse Allegations

T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris are defending themselves againsts new allegations made online.

Earlier this week, former friend Sabrina Peterson posted a series of DM screenshots from more than a dozen anonymous women who accused the rapper and his wife of sexual abuse and other transgressions. E! News has not confirmed the authenticity of the DMs.

But as the claims started making headlines, T.I.'s rep released a statement on Friday, Jan. 29 denying the allegations.

"Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson," the statement read. "The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action."

After the statement was released, Sabrina took to Instagram and wrote, "LETS TAKE A LIE DETECTOR TEST!"