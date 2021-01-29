Macklemore Recalls How He Was "About to Die" Before Entering Rehab for Drug Addiction

Macklemore wants to raise awareness about support groups for addicts.

In a new interview on the People's Party with Talib Kweli podcast, released on Thursday, Jan. 28, the 37-year-old "Can't Hold Us" rapper recalled his battle with addiction and mourned the deaths of fellow hip hop stars Mac Miller, Lil Peep and Juice Wrld, who died of mixed drug toxicity.

"We need to make sure that people know that there's resources, more funding to get people treatment that they need because if it wasn't for my pops having the 10 or 12 racks [thousand dollars] that it was when I first went to treatment and being willing to spend that on me, I'd be f--king dead," Macklemore said. "Like, I wouldn't be there right now and that's not to be f--king dramatic, that's just what it is. Like, I was about to die. I just was lucky enough to go to a facility for 30 days. And people, I think, don't know that that's okay to go to treatment."