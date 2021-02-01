KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Every Time Birthday Girl Stormi Webster Stole Our Hearts

By Allison Crist Feb 01, 2021 1:00 PMTags
BirthdaysKeeping Up With The KardashiansCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKidsKylie JennerShowsCelebritiesTravis ScottStormi WebsterNBCU
FINAL SEASON MARCH 18TH
Watch: Stormi Webster Gives Mom Kylie Jenner All the Compliments

Happy birthday, Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter turns 3 today, Monday, Feb. 1, and while it feels like it was just yesterday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper welcomed their baby girl into the world, Stormi's certainly grown into her own little person over the years.

As E! readers surely recall, Kylie managed to keep her pregnancy a secret for an entire nine months, and it wasn't until Stormi had already been born that the new mom announced her arrival. "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing," Kylie wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! 

That same day, the makeup mogul shared a heartfelt YouTube video titled "To Our Daughter," which featured candid moments between her and Travis, along with snippets of her pregnancy journey

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

Though Kylie kept her pregnancy under wraps, she's gone on to regularly share Stormi's cutest moments on social media. Whether she's snowboarding on a bunny slope or cooking in Charlie Brown fall-themed pajamas, fans can't get enough of the adorable toddler. 

In fact, at one point in time, a snapshot of Stormi—more specifically, her grasping her mom's finger as a newborn—held the record for the most-liked Instagram photo ever!

Keep scrolling to see the pic, along with all of the other now-3-year-old's cutest photos. 

Then, catch season 19 of KUWTK here, and more episodes on Peacock, before the season 20 premiere on Thursday, March 18.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Didn't Request to Edit Archie's Birth Certificate

2

North West Writes a Sweet Message to Mom Kim Kardashian

3

Kourtney Kardashian Supports Boyfriend Travis Barker's First Band

Instagram
Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Twinning

"i got u forever," Kylie posted in December 2020.

Instagram
Merry Grinch-Mas

Kylie and Stormi film a Grinch-themed baking video for her YouTube channel.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Cookie Queens

The mother-daughter duo decorate Halloween cookies in matching orange pajamas.

Instagram
Stormi the Student

Kylie celebrates Stormi's first day of school, complete with designer backpack!

Instagram
Jet-Setting

Stormi and cousin True enjoy a ride on a private jet.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Beach Baby

Toddler Stormi flashed a smile as she ran down the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Fun in the Sunset

The youngster played in the Atlantic Ocean as mom Kylie captured the evening's sunset.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Cuties in the Caribbean

"my loves," Kylie wrote alongside this sweet photo of Stormi and True.

Instagram
Birthday Bae

While celebrating her 23rd birthday on Aug. 10, 2020, Kylie shared this sweet snap with the caption, "the best gift of all."

Instagram
Forever Friends

"My forever," Kylie wrote at a birthday celebration for Scott Disick in May 2020.

Instagram
They Grow Up Quickly

"My baby is getting so big," Kylie wrote in April 2020.

Instagram
Bath Time

"this pic makes me happy," Kylie captioned the adorable bubbly pic. 

Instagram
Children Are the Future

"To our future women #internationalwomensday," Stormi's mom noted on International Women's Day.

Instagram
Roll Through

Stormi posed in her sweet mini-Mercedes!

Instagram
Twinning

"My mini," Kylie wrote as the mother-daughter duo sport identical prints. Too cute!

Instagram
Yachting

"boat day with bestie," Kylie wrote during a tropical getaway in March 2020.

Instagram
Playtime

Kylie snaps a pic of her "best friend" playing outside.

Instagram
Stormi Earrings

Stormi sports gold hoop earrings with her name on them in a major fashion statement.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Butterfly Babe

"Each day is a blessing with you," Jenner shared on Instagram. "Thank you God for these moments. It was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20"

Instagram
Love of My Life

"love of my life," Kylie wrote on IG.

 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Peek A Boo"

Stormi's blush-colored ball pit makes playtime pretty in pink!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kisses

"Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!" Kim captioned the sweet cousins photo. 

Instagram
Jet-Setting

"cutest travel buddy," Kylie writes on vacation.

Instagram
Big Grin

Look at that smile!

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

Kylie and Stormi pose in matching ski outfits during a trip to the snow in December 2019.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stylish

Stormi strikes a pose! "coolest girl i know," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

photos
View More Photos From Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Didn't Request to Edit Archie's Birth Certificate

2

North West Writes a Sweet Message to Mom Kim Kardashian

3

Kourtney Kardashian Supports Boyfriend Travis Barker's First Band

4

Layshia Clarendon Feels "Gender Euphoria" After Top Surgery

5

Chelsea Vaughn on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Apology Over Hair Comments

Latest News

See Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino Prank Snooki, JWoww & More

Miley Cyrus Offers to Be Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding Singer

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Kevin Love Is Engaged to Model Kate Bock

Exclusive

Tayshia Adams' Valentine's Day Gift Picks Are Sweeter Than Any Rose

Every Time Birthday Girl Stormi Webster Stole Our Hearts

These $23 Balloon Sleeve Tops Have 1,900 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Blake Lively Thanks "Queen" Sophie Turner for Supporting Body Comments