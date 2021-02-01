Every Time Birthday Girl Stormi Webster Stole Our Hearts

Watch : Stormi Webster Gives Mom Kylie Jenner All the Compliments

Happy birthday, Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter turns 3 today, Monday, Feb. 1, and while it feels like it was just yesterday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper welcomed their baby girl into the world, Stormi's certainly grown into her own little person over the years.

As E! readers surely recall, Kylie managed to keep her pregnancy a secret for an entire nine months, and it wasn't until Stormi had already been born that the new mom announced her arrival. "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing," Kylie wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!

That same day, the makeup mogul shared a heartfelt YouTube video titled "To Our Daughter," which featured candid moments between her and Travis, along with snippets of her pregnancy journey.