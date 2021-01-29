Hilary Duff Has the Best Response After Matthew Koma Shares a Photo of Their Daughter Crying

Who cries harder: A toddler on your average day, or a woman just denied a rose on The Bachelor?
On Jan. 29, Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma shared a photo of the couple's 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair sobbing to Instagram, along with the cheeky caption, "next week on the bachelor."
The Younger star joked in Matthew's comment section, "God honey, you really do it for me ...... glad i married you ....... if only for the captions."
Of course, there's more keeping these two together than just Matthew's hilarious social media posts. In fact, the couple is getting ready to welcome their second child together this year. This will be the third child for Hilary, who also shares son Luca, 8, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.
On Instagram, Matthew made it clear that he considers Luca to be one of his own when a follower inquired about whether he also had a son by that name. "You thought right!" he responded.
The duo, who began dating in 2016 and married in 2019 after welcoming Banks, continue to lean on one another amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a post celebrating the one year anniversary of their wedding day, Matthew thanked his wife for all she does.
"One year ago today looked a whole lot different," the music producer wrote in December 2020. "I can't imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with. When I asked you to be my wife, we had no idea our first year would look like this...They always say ‘the first year is the hardest,' but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I'm so in awe of your badassery."
Hilary is just as smitten with Matthew. That same month, the actress shared a photo to Instagram of the two kissing on their wedding day, along with the caption, "My husband. Love you so. Thanks for not saying anything about the sweet potato fries i ate in bed last night at 10 pm."
While Banks may cry like a more emotional woman of The Bachelor, it seems that her parents are the ones who mimicked the show's fairytale ending.