Grape-Nuts Cereal Is the Latest Pandemic Shortage: Shop It Here

Can we blame people for just wanting a spoonful of nostalgia?

The latest in-demand item of the pandemic: Grape-Nuts!

Remember last March when toilet paper was flying off the shelves? Due to supply chain shortages and many people longing for nostalgic foods, Grape-Nuts cereal is now nearly impossible to find. The Grape-Nuts shortage is causing people to panic because some resellers are asking up to $111 for one 64 oz. box. However, Grape-Nuts released a statement on their website apologizing for the inconvenience, and assured fans of the healthy cereal that "it has not been discontinued."

But don't worry, we've rounded up all the places you can buy the iconic cereal online. Keep scrolling to score your box of Grape-Nuts!

8 Things You Need To Make Double Masking Easier

Grape-Nuts Cereal

Pour some milk and enjoy the healthy cereal that people are craving! This cereal, which doesn't contain grapes or nuts, is a great source of fiber and contains 8 vitamins and minerals.

$60 Pack of 4
Amazon
$7
Instacart
$111
Walmart

