Pregnant Scheana Shay Breaks Down in Tears After Learning She Has "Really High" Glucose Levels

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Is Pregnant

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is feeling emotional after getting some unwelcome news about her pregnancy.

On her Jan. 28 Instagram Story, the reality star, who is welcoming her first baby with her boyfriend Brock Davis later this year, shared that she is being tested for gestational diabetes after her glucose levels came back "really high."

A teary-eyed Scheana addressed her followers in the video, saying, "I have to do the three-hour glucose test. Hoping I pass that one. Obviously I'm upset because I feel like I eat right, I work out, I do everything right and they just said that it's really high and that's all I know. Anyone who has any advice, I would appreciate it."

Later on in her Instagram Story, the 35 year old updated her followers after speaking to family members about her glucose test.

"Apparently, two out of three of my cousins who have had babies both had gestational diabetes," Scheana explained. "I guess it's something that can be genetic. Hoping for the best. My second test is Monday morning at 7 a.m."