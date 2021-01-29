Pregnant Scheana Shay Breaks Down in Tears After Learning She Has "Really High" Glucose Levels

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is feeling emotional after getting some unwelcome news about her pregnancy.
On her Jan. 28 Instagram Story, the reality star, who is welcoming her first baby with her boyfriend Brock Davis later this year, shared that she is being tested for gestational diabetes after her glucose levels came back "really high."
A teary-eyed Scheana addressed her followers in the video, saying, "I have to do the three-hour glucose test. Hoping I pass that one. Obviously I'm upset because I feel like I eat right, I work out, I do everything right and they just said that it's really high and that's all I know. Anyone who has any advice, I would appreciate it."
Later on in her Instagram Story, the 35 year old updated her followers after speaking to family members about her glucose test.
"Apparently, two out of three of my cousins who have had babies both had gestational diabetes," Scheana explained. "I guess it's something that can be genetic. Hoping for the best. My second test is Monday morning at 7 a.m."
According to the Mayo Clinic, gestational diabetes can be controlled by eating healthy food and exercising. Medication can also be used to address the condition. Blood sugar often returns to normal upon delivery, but it can lead to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes down the road.
Scheana isn't the only mom-to-be who has opened up about this particular pregnancy struggle. Meghan Trainor, who is pregnant with her first child as well, shared that she, too, is experiencing gestational diabetes
"It's manageable and it's okay. And I'm healthy and the baby's healthy," the "Dear Future Husband" singer told Today in December of last year. "I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat."
While Scheana may be having a hard time with this pregnancy hurdle, she likely can lean on her Vanderpump Rules co-stars. Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent are both pregnant with their first child, while Stassi Schroeder just welcomed her little one with husband Beau Clark.