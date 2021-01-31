Why Bling Empire's Kelly Says Her Rollercoaster Relationship With Andrew Is "Worth the Fight"

Watch : "Bling Empire": What's Next for Kelly Li & Andrew Gray

What's next for Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray?

Earlier this week, the couple confirmed they're back together after taking around a six-month break in 2020. Thus, during an exclusive chat with E! News, we asked Kelly and Andrew about what their next step as a couple would be.

Per Kelly, they're eager to have a family one day—but they have a few milestones to hit first. "We're still living separate right now, separate households," Kelly explained to E!. "You know, for us, we want to take our time, we want to do it right—and we are doing it right."

She continued, "We have the rest of our lives together. So, no reason to 'rush.' But we do want to have a family, we do want to have kids in the future and have little Drew and little Kelly running around."

As for Andrew, he revealed that he already feels married to his Bling Empire co-star.