George Clooney Reveals the Sweet Way He and Amal Keep Their Romance Alive in Lockdown

George Clooney knows how to keep the spark in his relationship.
During an interview with AARP, which was published on Friday, Jan. 29, the 59-year-old actor shared how he and his wife Amal Clooney, 42, keep up with romantic gestures after six years of marriage.
According to the in-depth conversation, the Oscar winner revealed he and the accomplished lawyer handwrite letters to each other every couple of months.
"Even in lockdown [amid the coronavirus pandemic], I'll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she'll write a letter and leave it under the pillow, I'm a big believer in letters," George explained. "I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house."
He added, "If it were a text, it would feel different. Maybe that's a generational thing, and maybe it won't be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it."
Outside of the love letters to each other, the proud parents also go away for a weekend once a year to write letters to their 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella to bookmark where they are in their lives.
Speaking of the children, George also discussed the naming of the twins, mentioning that he did want "weird-ass names for our kids."
"They're already going to have enough trouble. It's hard being the son of somebody famous and successful," he explained. "Paul Newman's son killed himself. Gregory Peck's son killed himself. Bing Crosby had two sons kill themselves. I have an advantage because I'm so much older that by the time my son would feel competitive, I'll literally be gumming bread."
And just in case Alexander and Ella grow up and let their family's good fortune get to their heads by flaunting it on social media, George and Amal are prepared to "just make fun of it enough that it will be embarrassing."