Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro's New Song "Baila Conmigo" Will Have You Dancing Into the Weekend

Selena Gomez is dancing into hearts everywhere.
The "Lose You to Love Me" singer dropped the music video her new single "Baila Conmigo" featuring Rauw Alejandro at midnight on Friday, Jan. 29.
The Spanish-language song, which title translates to "Dance With Me," is a sensual track about two people communicating and loving with their bodies rather than knowing each other's spoken language.
The video follows a man and woman who began their days alone, admiring each other from afar, until the man makes the first move. They ultimately dance together on the beach and ride off into the sunset on the man's motorcycle. Talk about sexy vibes.
With the new song, Selena said she just wants "to get everyone dancing."
"The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now," the pop star explained, "and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world."
Rauw agreed, "The fact an artist of Selena's caliber considered me to collaborate on her project is a blessing. ‘Baila Conmigo' is super catchy and sexy. I hope fans love this collaboration as much as I do."
Along with the new song and video, Selena also announced the release date for her highly anticipated Spanish-language EP, REVELACIÓN (REVELATION). The star took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself dressed in a blue gown paired with long, white gloves standing on a gold-accented table in a blue-painted room.
The caption read, "REVELACIÓN. 12 Marzo," as in March 12.
As fans may recall, this is Selena's second single from the forthcoming EP. Earlier this month she released "De Una Vez" which she said "felt empowering to sing" as she considered it a "beautiful love anthem" and a tribute to her Latin culture.
In an interview with Zane Lowe, the artist expressed that she thinks she sings better in Spanish.
"That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything," Selena explained at the time. "It is something that needed to be precise and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for. Of course, I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I'm targeting my heritage, and I couldn't be more excited."