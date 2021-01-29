Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro's New Song "Baila Conmigo" Will Have You Dancing Into the Weekend

Watch : Selena Gomez's New Song "De Una Vez" About Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez is dancing into hearts everywhere.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer dropped the music video her new single "Baila Conmigo" featuring Rauw Alejandro at midnight on Friday, Jan. 29.

The Spanish-language song, which title translates to "Dance With Me," is a sensual track about two people communicating and loving with their bodies rather than knowing each other's spoken language.

The video follows a man and woman who began their days alone, admiring each other from afar, until the man makes the first move. They ultimately dance together on the beach and ride off into the sunset on the man's motorcycle. Talk about sexy vibes.

With the new song, Selena said she just wants "to get everyone dancing."

"The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now," the pop star explained, "and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world."