The Bachelor's Matt James Admits He's "Uncomfortable" Watching Himself Kiss With His Eyes Open

Matt James certainly has lovely eyes, but viewers of The Bachelor are perhaps getting to see a bit more of them than they might like.
One aspect of this season that is as unavoidable as Matt's incredibly good looks is the fact that he inexplicably keeps his eyes open while he kisses the women, which social media users have made sure to point out on countless occasions. And as it turns out, the man himself finds this quirk to be as strange as everyone else does.
Matt was a guest on ACC Network's In Play on Tuesday, Jan. 26, where hosts Kelsey Riggs and EJ Manuel just had to ask what the deal is with him getting a good look at his partner during those smooches.
"Dang, you all threw me under the bus, that's crazy," the reality TV star responded with a hearty laugh. "I guess I didn't realize I kiss with my eyes open until people were videotaping me kiss people, and I'm watching it back. I'm like, Yo, what are you doing?"
Matt was a good sport as he issued an apology and warned fans not to expect this aspect of the show to change anytime soon.
"It was just as uncomfortable for me to watch as everybody else," he shared. "So like, everyone is telling me, 'You need to close your eyes!' There's gonna be a lot of this because this has already been filmed. I apologize to fans, but maybe I need to start wearing shades? If I were to do this again, I'd probably have an eye patch or something. It's a learning experience."
Matt has previously joked about the issue on social media. His bestie Tyler Cameron mocked this season's leading man on Jan. 12 by tweeting a screenshot of one of his wide-eyed kisses.
The 29-year-old Bachelor replied, "Gotta make sure no one sneaking up on us! When your eyes are closed.. ANYTHING can happen! It's for both of our protection."
In Play airs Tuesday nights on ACC Network.