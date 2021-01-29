Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Her Silence on Armie Hammer's Instagram Controversy

Elizabeth Chambers is weighing in on the recent drama surrounding ex Armie Hammer's social media scandal.
The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday, Jan. 28 that Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and star Timothée Chalamet are in talks to reunite for a film adaptation of the Camille DeAngelis novel Bones and All. The project tells the story of a woman setting out to find her father in hopes of learning why she has a desire to murder and eat the people who show affection toward her. THR did not indicate whether Armie, who co-starred in Call Me by Your Name, is involved in the project.
In an Instagram post shared by Just Jared, the project is described as a "cannibal love story movie," which seemingly caught the attention of Armie's estranged wife.
"No. Words.," Elizabeth succinctly wrote. The comment had quickly amassed over 1,700 likes and 130 replies.
Elizabeth did not offer further clarification for her remark, but it is a likely reference to the recent outcry surrounding a collection of direct messages allegedly sent by Armie that went viral earlier this month. The alleged messages included accounts of sexual acts and other explicit fantasies.
One of these messages sent to an unidentified woman allegedly read, "I need to drink your blood." E! News has not verified the authenticity of the DMs.
In light of the scandal, Armie has exited his planned roles in the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Shotgun Wedding and the Paramount+ series The Offer about the making of The Godfather. The latter departure was reported by Variety earlier in the day on Jan. 28.
Armie's team did not respond to E! News' request for comment on him leaving The Offer. But the 34-year-old J. Edgar star had previously released a statement to E! News about Shotgun Wedding to say he was leaving the film as a result of "vicious and spurious online attacks against me."
On Jan. 17, the actor apologized for referring to an unidentified woman as "Miss Cayman" in an Instagram video leaked by The Daily Mail. Armie had shared in the video's caption that Elizabeth was living with their kids in the Cayman Islands, so he had to fly there to see them, "which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f--king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there."
Elizabeth and Armie, who share 6-year-old daughter Harper Grace and 4-year-old son Ford Douglas Arman, called it quits in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage.
The 38-year-old actress and cooking-show personality had not previously commented publicly on the controversy.