Kate Middleton May Have Just Confirmed She’s Secretly a Bridgerton Fan

Lady Whistledown may have actually captured the attention of a real-life future queen. Could Kate Middleton be her most loyal reader?

The Duchess of Cambridge just gave a subtle hint that she might be as hooked on Bridgerton as the rest of us.

During an interview about parenting on Jan. 28, Kate was asked to write down who has been the greatest support to her during the pandemic. She wrote her husband, "William," of course. The moderator then responded, "Lovely to hear... We don't want it to be Bridgerton or something like that, do we?"

The fellow parents on the video call chuckled, and Kate cracked a smile before laughing at the reference. It indicated she's at least familiar with the Bridgerton world (accurately described as Gossip Girl meets Jane Austen) and aware of the frenzy surrounding the salacious Netflix drama.

Fans noted how fitting it would be if Queen-to-be Kate was a secret super fan of the regal show, considering its focus on Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), who is obsessed with reading the town gossip from the mysterious Lady Whistledown.