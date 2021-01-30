Pamela Anderson's Legendary Romantic History: The Marriages, the Divorces and Her Fascinating Friendships

Jon Peters

Peters came back into the picture in a surprising way in January 2020. Talking about her 12-day union with the producer, whom she'd considered a friend for 30 years, Anderson acknowledged it happened on a whim when she was caught up in a spiritual moment—and that it wasn't official.

"I was in India and I went to this panchakarma cleanse, and I'd been gone for three weeks in this ayurvedic center, meditating, just so clear," she told The New York Times in May 2020. "I came back and VWOOM, within 24 hours, I saw Jon. It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it was over really quick, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It's just a friendship."

"We're all wounded people," added the veteran celebrity, who in recent years has opened up about suffering traumatic sexual abuse as a child, including being raped at 12. "And I'm a big believer in fate, destiny, all those crazy things. So I just—there's something about knowing somebody for so long and thinking, 'Oh!' It's—no hearts were broken. I don't know what his intentions were. And it's almost like I don't even want to think about it too much because it'd be probably too hurtful."

Page Six reported that Peters informed the site in an email that he paid off almost $200,000 in bills for her during their brief time together, but he later denied commenting on the matter, telling the Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle, "I haven't spoken to the press—nobody. I've loved this kid since she was 20 years old. I still love her. We're friends. We'll always be friends. I helped her in a way that she needed, but it's between her and I. I think she's great, and that's all I got to say."

Anderson also told the Chronicle, "I don't need anyone to pay my bills," but confirmed he wrote her a check for $100,000 when they parted ways, money she put right into her home renovation in Ladysmith, a town on the eastern coast of Vancouver Island.

"I hope he's doing OK, actually, during this whole crisis," she told the Times, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, "because I want to make sure he's healthy and... But I'm not in touch with him." Asked if she could see herself getting married again, Anderson, clarifying that she had only been married three times (to Tommy, "Bob," and Rick), replied, "Absolutely! Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only!"