Watch 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Confess to Rose Vega That He Froze His Sperm

In an exclusive sneak preview of 90 Day Bares All, Big Ed reveals he froze his sperm, despite previously telling then-girlfriend Rose that he didn’t want kids. See her reaction here.

By Cydney Contreras Jan 29, 2021 6:00 PM
It never hurts to have a plan B!

In an exclusive sneak preview of TLC's 90 Day Bares AllBig Ed breaks the news to Rose Vega that he finally went ahead with a vasectomy—but not before freezing his sperm!

For the uninitiated, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star once dreamed of marrying Rose, a single mother who lived in the Philippines. He hoped to sweep her off her feet during their first week together in Manila, but things went awry when he told her that kids were a dealbreaker and he planned to get a vasectomy.

As he explained in a confessional at the time, "I'm already going to take on a 4-year-old kid, but then to have another child on top of that, it's just overwhelming."

Rose, who is 25 years Ed's junior, was adamant that she wanted another child, which led her to break things off with the San Diego native once and for all. She said, "I feel irritated. I feel disappointed. Because I told Ed so many times that I want a baby."

Meet the 90 Day: The Single Life Cast

(To make matter worse, Ed also offended Rose by asking her to brush her teeth and take an STD test.)

So, when Ed told her that he froze his sperm in case he ever wants to have kids, Rose was surprised—but not exactly regretful about her decision to break up with him.

In fact, she said, "I'm happy for him; for whoever he wants to give his sperm to."

Ed, who also described the three-inch incision on his testicles in excruciating detail, then replied, "I'm not just going to give it to anybody!"

The reality star hopes to find the lucky lady who will receive his sperm on the upcoming new spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life premiering February 21 on discovery+.

Until then, fans can catch up with their favorite stars when 90 Day Bares All drops new episodes each Sunday on discovery+.

