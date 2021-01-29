Watch 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Confess to Rose Vega That He Froze His Sperm

Watch : "90 Day Bares All" Sneak Peek: Big Ed's Vasectomy

It never hurts to have a plan B!

In an exclusive sneak preview of TLC's 90 Day Bares All, Big Ed breaks the news to Rose Vega that he finally went ahead with a vasectomy—but not before freezing his sperm!

For the uninitiated, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star once dreamed of marrying Rose, a single mother who lived in the Philippines. He hoped to sweep her off her feet during their first week together in Manila, but things went awry when he told her that kids were a dealbreaker and he planned to get a vasectomy.

As he explained in a confessional at the time, "I'm already going to take on a 4-year-old kid, but then to have another child on top of that, it's just overwhelming."

Rose, who is 25 years Ed's junior, was adamant that she wanted another child, which led her to break things off with the San Diego native once and for all. She said, "I feel irritated. I feel disappointed. Because I told Ed so many times that I want a baby."