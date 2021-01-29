WATCH NOW

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
KardashiansHalseyDua LipaBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Check Out Mariah Carey’s Spot-On Recreation of Shawn Mendes’ Instagram Shout Out

Shawn Mendes paid tribute to one of his idols, Mariah Carey, and she returned the favor with a cheeky Instagram post. See their matching pics below.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 29, 2021 12:05 AMTags
MusicMariah CareyCelebritiesShawn Mendes
Watch: Shawn Mendes' Best Bits From "In Wonder" Documentary

Nothing can come between this duo: Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes are proving they're friend goals in their latest social media posts. 

It's always a good day when two of our faves come together and share a moment. In this case, their banter started on Jan. 27, when Shawn shared a shirtless picture of himself soaking up the sun in a big field. Headphones in his ears, eyes closed and arms stretched out wide, he savored the warm weather—and some Mariah Carey throwbacks. 

The "Señorita" singer wrote on Instagram he was "Grateful" for "The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!"

Obviously, the entire entertainment industry agreed. Charlie Puth commented, "Which Mariah song in particular?" Sam Smith seemed to answer, writing "Always be my baby" along with a fire emoji. Trevor Noah chimed in, "Mariah Carey songs are never old. They're just timeless!!!" 

Then, the queen herself weighed in by posting a hilarious recreation of Shawn's tribute.

photos
Bombshells from Mariah Carey's Memoir

On Jan. 28, she shared a near-identical post with a photo of herself smiling in a giant field. The 50-year-old artist said she was "Grateful" for "The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!"

Trending Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe “Would Have Done Anything” to Stay With Shawn Booth

2

Katherine Heigl Confronts "Difficult" Reputation in Tell-All Interview

3

Christina Anstead Distances Herself From Ex Ant With Instagram Update

Shawn's equally clever response? "Hahahahaha" with a heart emoji and a crying laughing emoji. 

Of course, the main difference is his oldest single "Life of the Party" is from 2014, while her "Vision of Love" came out in 1990. 

He's been a longtime fan of Mariah's, and admitted in 2018 that the perfect song to sing in the shower is her hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Over this most recent holiday season, Shawn and Mariah each had music on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, with his Wonder and her Merry Christmas dominating streaming sites. 

We love legends stanning legends. And you know what we're gonna say next: We need the collab STAT. 

Trending Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe “Would Have Done Anything” to Stay With Shawn Booth

2

Katherine Heigl Confronts "Difficult" Reputation in Tell-All Interview

3

Christina Anstead Distances Herself From Ex Ant With Instagram Update

4

Go Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

5

Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is Modeling's Next It Girl

Latest News

Exclusive

Bling Empire's Andrew Gray Accuses Producers of Bad Editing

See Mariah Carey’s Spot-On Recreation of Shawn Mendes’ Instagram Post

Halsey Honors the "Scars That Got Me This Angel" With Baby Bump Photo

14 Gifts to Celebrate Lunar New Year

Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is Modeling's Next It Girl

See All the Stars at the Virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival

Katherine Heigl Confronts "Difficult" Reputation in Tell-All Interview