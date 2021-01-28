Halsey Honors the Surgery "Scars That Got Me This Angel" With New Baby Bump Photo

Watch : Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Halsey is baring her scars.

A day after announcing she's expecting her first baby, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a photo of the scars she has from undergoing surgery to treat her endometriosis. In the picture, two arrows pointed to the marks on her lower abdomen.

Though Halsey has previously described the condition as "painful," she expressed gratitude under the picture of her baby bump, writing, "the scars that got me this angel."

In 2018, the "Bad at Love" singer revealed her battle with the disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

At the time, she said on The Doctors that she planned to freeze her eggs, with the hopes of one day being able to conceive. "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option," she explained, "but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."