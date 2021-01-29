Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Reveal Their Wedding Date on Total Bellas Season Finale

A season finale for the books.
Tonight's all-new Total Bellas brought season six to a close as the Bella Twins officially moved to Napa Valley and Artem Chigvintsev won the Mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars. Oh, and did we mention that he and Nikki Bella finally revealed their wedding date?
That's right! "We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!" Nikki happily announced while holding her and Artem's baby boy, Matteo.
The couple shared the news at Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson)'s house, popping champagne as 3-year-old Birdie Danielson danced around with a cupcake in hand. The celebration was well-deserved, especially considering what we watched Nikki overcome throughout the final episode of season six.
Her postpartum depression was becoming too much to handle, and in an effort to help, Brie informed Artem that she was "drowning."
This, of course, backfired. Nikki was furious with Brie, and Artem was hurt he had been kept in the dark.
"I never want for her to feel this way. It just breaks my heart to realize that I'm literally torn in two different directions," the professional dancer said in a confessional. "Is it worth it for me to get so much damage done to my family versus having a job? I would've never said yes if I knew that was how the situation would be."
Artem even offered to quit DWTS, but when Nikki said she didn't want that, he decided to travel to Napa to have a sit-down conversation.
There, Nikki finally opened up.
"I think it's hard for men to truly understand postpartum," she began. "Our body goes through so many changes inside and out and the battle we face mentally as moms—as a new mom—figuring that out...I'll be honest, I started to just feel super invisible. Especially when, like, obviously my body—I have to look at myself naked in the mirror. It's hard."
Nikki continued, "And I have to watch you on TV and see stuff on social media, and it seems like you seem so happy. It kind of f--ks with your head a bit, like, 'Oh nothing I could do could make that person feel that way, so maybe I don't make Artem happy.' Maybe this isn't the right relationship. Maybe he's meant to be with someone else. Then I also became super lonely. I just fell and have fallen into a super dark place."
Artem apologized for not recognizing how she was feeling and explained that the reason he looks so happy is that he is—and it's mainly because of her and Matteo.
"You should know that I'll always put family first," he added.
The two continued their conversation, and by the end of it, Nikki was extremely relieved.
"It feels like we're starting a new chapter in our relationship where we can just be open with each other and honestly say what we need to," she expressed in a confessional. "It just really special. So I'm never going to keep things from Artem again...just hearing him express how he feels about me and Matteo, it means everything."
Brie and Bryan ended the Total Bellas season on a high note, too. As Birdie and their baby boy Buddy played outside, she told her husband it feels like they "finally" found their place.
The pro-wrestler agreed: "We will be very happy here."
Brie mended her relationship with Nikki by apologizing for overstepping, and soon, they were back to normal.
"What a dream to be pregnant with my sister pretty much at the same time," Nikki reflected. "This journey made us stronger. It made our bond closer than ever, which I never thought could've happened."
Together, the Bella Twins are going to raise their "own little tag team in the vineyards."
And we can't wait to watch!