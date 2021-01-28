Katherine Heigl Recalls Thinking She'd "Rather Be Dead" After "Difficult" Label Ruined Her Reputation

Watch : Katherine Heigl: "Never Say Never" to "Grey's Anatomy" Return

Years after she gained a reputation for being difficult to work with, Katherine Heigl is taking on the court of public opinion.

The actress confronts what she called Hollywood's "shunning" in a new interview with The Washington Post, admitting that the immense criticism once made her feel like she "would rather be dead."

As Katherine recalls, the public's impression of her changed when she began to speak her mind about the projects she worked on. She explains, "I may have said a couple of things you didn't like, but then that escalated to 'she's ungrateful,' then that escalated to 'she's difficult' and that escalated to 'she's unprofessional'... What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don't like? Now, I'm 42, and that s--t pisses me off."

The more Katherine apologized for speaking negatively about her experience starring in projects like Knocked Up and Grey's Anatomy, "the more I came across like I had really done something horribly wrong."