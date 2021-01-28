Give the Gift of Disney Magic for Valentine's Day!

WATCH NOW

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
By Emily Spain Jan 28, 2021 9:09 PMTags
E-Comm: Disney Valentine's Day Gift GuideE! illustration

Valentine's Day is around the corner!

If you're stumped on what to get your special someone, may we suggest some Disney-inspired gifts! Even though you can't surprise your loved ones with a date night at most Disney parks for V-Day, you can still bring the magic of the parks home. From Mickey Mouse waffle makers and BaubleBar Disney earrings to Star Wars relationship books and cute sweatshirts, we've rounded up 13 gifts that Disney fans will absolutely love.

See below for our complete Disney Valentine's Day Gift Guide!

read
Hailey Bieber's Stylist Shows Us How To Style Disney's NuiMOs Collection

Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker

Breakfast never looked so cute! Surprise your Valentine with breakfast in bed and indulge in Mickey-shaped waffles.

$35
shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Tie Clip – Silver

Elevate your outfit with a touch of Disney magic! Plated in a silver tone finish, this tie clip features Mickey's iconic silhouette.

$37
shopDisney

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentines - Trooper with Heart

We're obsessed with these adorable Valentine's Day Funko Pop! figurines! This one is great for the Star Wars fan in your life.

$23
shopDisney

Be Mine Earrings

These earrings are so cute! The Be Mine earrings are the perfect gift for the woman in your life who loves Disney and sparkles.

$58
BaubleBar

Star Wars™ Death Star™ Love Explosion Bouquet

Even though we love receiving a gorgeous flower arrangement, they don't last. Lovepop solved this problem by offering their Love Explosion Bouquet that will last all year-long. 

$26
Lovepop Cards
$26
Amazon

Mickey Mouse Icon ''True Love'' Bangle by Alex and Ani

You can never have too many Alex and Ani bracelets! This one features a rose gold finish and "true love" charm.

$45
shopDisney

Disney Main Street Popcorn Company Mickey Mouse Caramel Popcorn 8 oz

Missing date night at the parks? Have this iconic Main Street treat delivered to you so you can literally get a taste of the parks.

$13
Amazon

The Child ''Cutest in the Galaxy'' Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

You're the cutest in the galaxy! Gift this comfy sweatshirt to your fellow Baby Yoda enthusiast.

$35
shopDisney

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook

Idea: Whip some Disney park cuisine for Valentine's Day dinner! Choose from dozens of appetizers, main courses and treats.

$22
$15
Amazon

Star Wars I Love You. I Know.: Lessons in Love and Friendship

Relationships are complex whatever galaxy you're in! This book features relationship advice and tips from your favorite Star Wars characters like Han, Leia, Rey and Kylo Ren.

$10
Amazon

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Love Mug

With a heart-shaped handle, this adorable mug will make every cup of coffee or tea taste even sweeter! 

$20
shopDisney

Pie-Eyed Minnie and Mickey Mouse Figure

This keepsake figurine makes for one meaningful gift! Mickey and Minnie Mouse are the definition of couples goals so why not have their love be on display in your home.

$160
shopDisney

Amore Earrings

Who wouldn't want to wear these Daisy and Donald Duck earrings! Plus, they will add the perfect amount of sparkle to your Valentine's Day outfit.

$46
BaubleBar

Need more Disney magic in your life? Up next: Miska Mouska Mickey Mouse! The Disney x Casetify Collab is Here!

