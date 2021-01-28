Give the Gift of Disney Magic for Valentine's Day!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Valentine's Day is around the corner!

If you're stumped on what to get your special someone, may we suggest some Disney-inspired gifts! Even though you can't surprise your loved ones with a date night at most Disney parks for V-Day, you can still bring the magic of the parks home. From Mickey Mouse waffle makers and BaubleBar Disney earrings to Star Wars relationship books and cute sweatshirts, we've rounded up 13 gifts that Disney fans will absolutely love.

See below for our complete Disney Valentine's Day Gift Guide!