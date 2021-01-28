Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Turn Up the Heat With Cheeky Bikini Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are enjoying some fun in the sun.

On Jan. 28, the Poosh founder posted a cheeky snapshot of the sisters sitting poolside in their bikinis. Kourtney sported a cool blue swimsuit while Kendall donned a sizzling red number. In another picture, the famous family members nibbled on a fruit bowl consisting of strawberries, blueberries, grapes and pineapple.

The photos were posted on the same day a trailer for the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released. And while the sneak peek gave viewers a trip down memory lane by showing iconic moments from the show, it also left followers wondering about the future.

One scene, for example, showed Khloe Kardashian telling Tristan Thompson, "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid." Another showed Kim Kardashian saying she saw Kourtney, who has recently been romantically linked to Travis Barker, and Scott Disick sleeping on the couch.

"They're definitely made for each other," Kendall said about the co-parents. "Like, they're supposed to be together."