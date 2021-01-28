Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Plans to Welcome Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready for a new chapter together!
In a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which dropped on Thursday, Jan. 28, the Good American founder tells the Boston Celtics player that she wants to expand their family. That's right, it appears the duo is hoping to give 2-year-old True Thomspon a sibling.
As she tells Tristan in the sneak peek, "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."
An insider echoes the same sentiments as the 36-year-old star and tells E! News exclusively that the couple, who rekindled their romance just three months ago, "are on the same page and both want another baby."
"Khloe knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True," the insider shares, adding, "It's something they have been working on for a while."
While it's unclear how soon the pair wants to bring another little one into the world, the source notes just how involved the 29-year-old NBA player has been during this time.
"Tristan is very supportive of Khloe and making this happen. He goes with her to doctor's appointments and listens to her feelings," says the source. "He's very involved and invested in the future of their family together."
In recent months, the fashion mogul has shut down pregnancy speculation. Just last November, she made it clear she wasn't expecting another baby when a Twitter user claimed they were "convinced" she was.
"Well my abs say otherwise babe," Khloe replied.
Despite the rumors, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been open about motherhood and raising her 2-year-old daughter. In July, before she and Tristan reconciled their romance, Khloe explained what it was like co-parenting True with the athlete.
"We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to," she said on Daily Pop at the time. "You know, when you can't rely on so many other people's help, it's so great that you have like, essentially he's your partner, he's True's dad. And I need his help more now."
She explained just how well she and Tristan were "getting along," which she described as "weirdly really good."
So it came as no surprise that they decided to give their relationship another shot in the fall. After spending a "very special and meaningful" time with each other during quarantine, a source told E! News that sparks were once again flying.
"They are together and very happy," the source revealed in October 2020. "She's very happy that he's around and that things have been going as well as they have."
Per the source, Khloe chose to forgive Tristan over his cheating scandals, however, it's not something she's forgotten about. That's why they were keen on "taking it very slow," with the insider adding, "Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her. He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he's slowly finding his way back in."