WATCH NOW

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
KardashiansHalseyDua LipaBachelor NationPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Is Karma Coming to The Bachelor's Bullies In This New Promo?

Victoria and Anna might be paying for their mean girl ways based on this exclusive new promo for The Bachelor, airing Monday, Feb. 1 on ABC.

By Lauren Piester Jan 28, 2021 8:36 PMTags
TVThe BachelorCelebritiesEntertainmentBachelor NationMatt James
Watch: "The Bachelor" Exclusive: Mean Girls Meet Their Match

Could Victoria and Anna actually get what's coming to them on The Bachelor

A new promo, exclusive to E! News, seems to indicate that they actually just might. In case you're lost, Victoria has spent the entire season so far being as mean as possible to other contestants. She even managed to get Marylynn sent home based on a lie and bullied poor Sarah into hiding away before sending herself home. But this week, she might have actually gone too far. 

When five new girls arrived in the last episode, Victoria and Anna did not handle it particularly well. They did their best to make the new girls feel inferior by any means necessary, and Victoria even physically stole the crown off of one pageant queen's head. When newbie Brittany tried to steal Matt away from a convo with Anna (which is how everyone is supposed to behave on this show), Anna decided to spread a rumor that Brittany is an escort. 

photos
The Bachelor 2021: Meet the Women of Matt James' Season

Brittany denied being an escort and Anna appears to have made this up completely based on maybe knowing someone who might know that Brittany knows some rich men in Chicago, but with help and encouragement from Victoria, the rumor still spread around to all the girls and was likely to make its way to Matt next. 

ABC

At the end of the episode, actual queen Katie jumped the gun and went to tell Matt about how Brittany was being bullied based on a false rumor, and we didn't see how things went from there. 

In the promo, Matt is shown talking to Brittany and then he says to all the women, "There's a culture of bullying, and now I gotta deal with this." 

Victoria cries and says, "If he's gonna believe some idiot over me, I'll literally die," while the narrator declares that the mean girls have "finally met their matt-ch." 

Trending Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe “Would Have Done Anything” to Stay With Shawn Booth

2

Christina Anstead Distances Herself From Ex Ant With Instagram Update

3

Go Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

The pun's silly, but boy are we looking forward to seeing Matt actually address Victoria's behavior. Justice for Marylynn! Justice for Sarah! Justice for Kim, the only newbie who got sent home but who could maybe have stayed if Victoria got sent home instead (just a theory we have)! 

We'll find out how all of this ends when The Bachelor airs Monday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. on ABC. In the meantime, Victoria has apologized on Instagram for "making [her] opinions heard." 

Trending Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe “Would Have Done Anything” to Stay With Shawn Booth

2

Christina Anstead Distances Herself From Ex Ant With Instagram Update

3

Go Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

4
Exclusive

Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Plans for Baby No. 2

5

Jennifer Garner’s Tribute to Jeans & Airports Is Strangely Touching

Latest News

Katherine Heigl Confronts "Difficult" Reputation in Tell-All Interview

Tamzin Merchant Addresses Being Recast By Emilia Clarke on GoT

Disney Valentine's Day Gift Guide

The Many Actresses Who've Played Princess Diana Through the Years

Madelaine Petsch Reached an "All Time Low" After Travis Mills Split

Exclusive

Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Plans for Baby No. 2

Hailey Bieber Is Justin’s Muse in Intimate Music Video for “Anyone”