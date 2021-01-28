Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee Reveal If They've Kissed Yet

Watch : "Bling Empire" Stars Kevin & Kim Reveal If They've Finally Kissed

Kim and Kevin kissing in a tree?

On Thursday, Jan. 28's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, Bling Empire stars Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee teased the status of their relationship since wrapping season one. As fans of the Netflix hit will know, Kevin and Kim were seemingly interested in each other as the season came to a close.

So, where do the co-stars stand now?

On whether they've kissed since cameras stopped rolling, Kevin coyly remarked, "Have we, Kim?"

After struggling to answer, the famed DJ said they "have not kissed yet"—the operative word being "yet."

As she continued, Kim confessed, "There's definitely a lot of flirting going on. Kevin's been calling me every single day."

However, it appears that Kevin isn't the only one making a move. He responded, "No! You've been calling me every day. She gets so upset if I don't call or text her back right away."