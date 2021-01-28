WATCH NOW

Wendy Williams Says "Old, Mean Prune" Anna Wintour Once Snubbed Her at a Party

By Allison Crist Jan 28, 2021 7:04 PM
Wendy Williams has never been one to mince words, but she truly did not hold back during her exclusive conversation with E! News' Justin Sylvester.

At one point in the interview, which aired on Thursday, Jan. 28's Daily PopThe Wendy Williams Show host called out Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour for allegedly snubbing her at a party. The name drop came after Justin inquired about any celebrities Wendy's tried to avoid out of fear that they'd "swing" on her, and while she said that's never been a concern of hers, there are celebrities "nervous about me coming into parties." 

This, according to Wendy, includes the famed Vogue editor "just because I talk about her and her bangs."

"I love her hairstyle, but she'll never get that," Wendy explained. "I don't like having to do proper fashion. So what, because Vogue says this is in, that everybody has to wear it?"

The talk show host continued, "Give us a break, Anna Wintour, behind your glasses. You think you're so cool. You think you're so Hollywood. You know what she looks like? She looks like a shriveled up old, mean prune. Who is probably not happy in her real life."

A shocked Justin couldn't help but blurt out "Wendy!" but as it turns out, she wasn't done yet. 

"I was at a party and Anna Wintour turned her back to me. And she did it purposefully. I saw the whole thing," Wendy recalled. "I said to her person, tap, tap, tap, 'Excuse me, I just wanted to say hi to Anna.' So the person gave me the wink and the, 'She doesn't want to talk to you.'"

"I said, 'Anna, I hear you don't want to talk to me! It's okay. It's more fun talking about you! See you tomorrow morning at 10:00! It's big old Wendy Williams! Bye!'"

Hear more from the unfiltered media mogul in the above Daily Pop clip.

Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime, and immediately following is the feature-length documentary Wendy Williams: What A Mess!.

