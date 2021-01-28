Fans Are Convinced Amelia Hamlin's Latest Underwear Selfie Is in Scott Disick's Bathroom

Amelia Gray Hamlin is making herself at home.
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the 19-year-old model took to Instagram where she posed for another underwear selfie. At first, many simply saw a Skims bra and a pair of Calvin Klein undergarments as Amelia proclaimed, "Top of the mornin."
And while a few acknowledged Amelia showing support for Kim Kardashian's company, others couldn't help but notice where the selfie was taken.
According to some Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, Amelia decided to pose in Scott Disick's bathroom! So how did they come to that conclusion?
Many looked to Architectural Digest, which was able to get access into Scott's Hidden Hills home in September 2019 for a tour. When looking at the interior photos of Scott's master bathroom, the sink and cabinets look awfully familiar.
Perhaps it's just another sign that Scott and Amelia's relationship is going strong after they kicked off 2021 in Mexico.
"Scott and Amelia are talking and hanging out, but neither are looking for anything serious," a source previously shared with E! News. "He is enjoying her company. She doesn't spend time with the kids at all and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids."
And while neither party appears interested in going Instagram official or speaking out about the relationship, Amelia previously called out followers who were judging her online.
"Ppl r extra weird and judgmental these days," the influencer wrote on Dec. 19. "People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more."
As for Scott's most famous ex Kourtney Kardashian, she's currently seeing Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker. And yes, Scott approves.
"Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy," a source shared with E! News. "He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship."
The source added, "She hasn't dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy."