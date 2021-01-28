WATCH NOW

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Preview: Emilio Estevez & Lauren Graham Help a New Team Fly

Emilio Estevez is back as Coach Gordon Bombay for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers! See what's to come.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 28, 2021 6:35 PMTags
Back on the ice.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, Disney+ released the trailer for its upcoming series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The show, which will premiere on March 26, follows a new team of underdogs as they learn to fly together.

The TV adaptation of The Mighty Ducks franchise stars Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham as mom Alex and Good Boys actor Brady Noon as 12-year-old hockey player Evan. Of course, Emilio Estevez has returned as Coach Gordon Bombay, his beloved role from the '90s films.

And, from what we see in the teaser below, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has the same heart and soul as the original. The first look starts off with Noon's character getting cut from his hockey team for being a mediocre player.

Ironically, Evan is cut from the once struggling, now successful Mighty Ducks junior hockey team.

Determined to keep her son on the ice, Graham's character notes, "I want you to think about all the other kids who've been told that they're too small or too slow. They just want to get out there and play. Let's start our own team!"

Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

The only thing they need? An ice rink.

Here is where Estevez's Coach Bombay and his Ice Palace come in.

He is seen asking, "Why do you care so much?"

Alex responds, "Because you care."

Noon's teammates are played by Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Maxwell Simkins, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Bella Higginbotham and De'Jon Watts.

Disney+

So, warm up your vocal cords because it's time to quack, quack, QUACK!

Soar to the teaser below.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres Friday, Mar. 26 on Disney+.

