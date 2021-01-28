Chloe x Halle's Chloe Bailey Reveals the Best Piece of Advice Beyoncé Gave Them

Watch : Yara Shahidi and "Grown-ish" Stars Share Adult Life Lessons

There's no doubt that Chloe x Halle have learned a lot from Beyoncé.

After all, in the five years since 20-year-old Halle Bailey and 22-year-old Chloe Bailey were signed to Queen Bey's Parkwood record label, they've released two hit studio albums, earned multiple Grammy nominations and performed at landmark events like the U.S. Open, the E! People's Choice Awards and Super Bowl LI.

The R&B duo's rise to fame isn't slowing down any time soon, and E! News was lucky enough to catch up with the sisters on Thursday, Jan. 28's Daily Pop.

Chloe described feeling "constantly" inspired by Beyoncé, telling co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester that she's particularly drawn to "how she carries herself and the way she performs and lets everything go."

The "Do It" singer also revealed the best piece of advice Beyoncé's ever given her and Halle: "What she told us is the 'no scroll rule.' Don't read any comments. Don't read what people have to say about you."