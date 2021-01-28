Jimmy Fallon Shares the Ultimate Throwback Photo Featuring His Mullet Haircut

Watch : Jimmy Fallon's Mute Button Fail While Accepting 2020 PCA

A real-life blast from the past!

On Thursday, Jan. 28, late-night host Jimmy Fallon shared a rare photo from his childhood on Instagram.

In the snapshot, a teenaged Jimmy can be seen holding a microphone and smiling. He wrote in the caption, "When I was 15, my best friends were stand up, a jukebox... and apparently a pizza delivery guy. Not much has changed."

Except for—as Andy Cohen pointed out in the comments—his mullet! The Bravo host wasn't the only one to notice Jimmy's do, Instagram users were also fascinated with the star's shaggy mullet.

One fan wrote, "When are you bringing that haircut back?" While another social media user added, "Nice hair flip in the back there, Jimmy."

The sweet post comes just days after Jimmy shared another heartwarming moment on his show.

To thank MSNBC's Steve Kornacki for his coverage of the presidential election through to the 2021 inauguration, Jimmy snuck into his messy, chaotic office and deep-cleaned every inch of it.