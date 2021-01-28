WATCH NOW

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
KardashiansHalseyDua LipaBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Nikki Bella Explodes at Brie For Talking to Artem Behind Her Back on Total Bellas

By Allison Crist Jan 28, 2021 5:30 PMTags
TVBabiesReality TVShowsCelebritiesBrie BellaNikki BellaTotal BellasArtem ChigvintsevNBCU
THURSDAYS 9e|6p
Watch: Nikki Bella Livid at Brie for Telling Artem About Her Postpartum

A Bellas blowout.

Tonight, season six of Total Bellas comes to a close—but it's hard to say whether or not the ending will be a happy one based on this tense sneak peek.

In the clip of the all-new episode, Nikki Bella is livid with twin Brie Bella for telling Artem Chigvintsev about her postpartum depression. Nikki had been attempting to hide her struggles from her fiancé until he finished his run on Dancing With the Stars, but after Brie's overshare, Artem texts Nikki that he's willing to quit the show for her. 

Upon reading the message, Nikki assumes she must've had a "meltdown" during an alcohol-fueled night out with Brie and brother JJ Garcia. However, Brie quickly reveals that wasn't the case.

"I think he actually might be responding to this phone call I had with him," she tells Nikki, who's immediately confused, asking "what phone call" her sister is referring to. 

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

According to Brie, since Nikki refused to tell Artem about her struggles, she took it upon herself to inform him.

"Listen, I told you to talk to Artem about your postpartum depression, you didn't want to," she says. "So, I felt like it was my duty to tell Artem 'cause you wouldn't tell him."

E!

Amid Brie's explanation, Nikki cuts her off and responds, "No, it's not your duty, Brie. That's my relationship. My postpartum depression. What I'm going through."

"But you're drowning!" Brie defends. "Artem actually was very, very happy that I told him because Artem doesn't want you drowning."

Nikki reiterates that she didn't want her fiancé to know until after DWTS, but Brie interrupts her: "You can't put postpartum depression on hold."

"You're calling me all the time, complaining and saying all these things," she adds. "So what, am I supposed to just every day take that phone call, listen to it and not do anything about it?"

Trending Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe “Would Have Done Anything” to Stay With Shawn Booth

2

Christina Anstead Distances Herself From Ex Ant With Instagram Update

3

Go Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

photos
Matteo Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

At this point, Nikki is furious and calls Brie a "bitch," explaining that she thought she was venting to a sister, not a therapist. 

"Now I'm not gonna vent to you when you were supposed to be there for me," Nikki adds as she storms off.

Brie tells her to "take a timeout in the car," but that only makes things worse. 

"Ew, f--k you," Nikki responds. "Don't tell me about a timeout. You need to go take a timeout." 

photos
Brie Bella & Birdie's Cutest Pics

Watch the complete Total Bellas sneak peek in the above clip, and don't miss tonight's season six finale!

Binge past episodes online now.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursdays at 9e|6p pm, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe “Would Have Done Anything” to Stay With Shawn Booth

2

Go Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

3

Christina Anstead Distances Herself From Ex Ant With Instagram Update

4

See Kristen Stewart Transformed Into Princess Diana for Spencer

5

Andy Cohen Just Hinted at a RHOC Cast "Reboot"

Latest News

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for January 30-31

Jessie James Decker's Son Hospitalized 3 Times for Breathing Problems

Amelia Hamlin’s Latest Underwear Selfie Is in Scott Disick’s Bathroom

Let The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Teaser Inspire You

Today's Best Sales: Bed, Bath & Beyond, Macy's, Ulta & More

Exclusive

Chloe Bailey Reveals the Best Piece of Advice Beyoncé Gave Her & Halle

The Bachelor's Victoria Larson Apologizes to Contestants