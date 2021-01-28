Nikki Bella Explodes at Brie For Talking to Artem Behind Her Back on Total Bellas

A Bellas blowout.
Tonight, season six of Total Bellas comes to a close—but it's hard to say whether or not the ending will be a happy one based on this tense sneak peek.
In the clip of the all-new episode, Nikki Bella is livid with twin Brie Bella for telling Artem Chigvintsev about her postpartum depression. Nikki had been attempting to hide her struggles from her fiancé until he finished his run on Dancing With the Stars, but after Brie's overshare, Artem texts Nikki that he's willing to quit the show for her.
Upon reading the message, Nikki assumes she must've had a "meltdown" during an alcohol-fueled night out with Brie and brother JJ Garcia. However, Brie quickly reveals that wasn't the case.
"I think he actually might be responding to this phone call I had with him," she tells Nikki, who's immediately confused, asking "what phone call" her sister is referring to.
According to Brie, since Nikki refused to tell Artem about her struggles, she took it upon herself to inform him.
"Listen, I told you to talk to Artem about your postpartum depression, you didn't want to," she says. "So, I felt like it was my duty to tell Artem 'cause you wouldn't tell him."
Amid Brie's explanation, Nikki cuts her off and responds, "No, it's not your duty, Brie. That's my relationship. My postpartum depression. What I'm going through."
"But you're drowning!" Brie defends. "Artem actually was very, very happy that I told him because Artem doesn't want you drowning."
Nikki reiterates that she didn't want her fiancé to know until after DWTS, but Brie interrupts her: "You can't put postpartum depression on hold."
"You're calling me all the time, complaining and saying all these things," she adds. "So what, am I supposed to just every day take that phone call, listen to it and not do anything about it?"
At this point, Nikki is furious and calls Brie a "bitch," explaining that she thought she was venting to a sister, not a therapist.
"Now I'm not gonna vent to you when you were supposed to be there for me," Nikki adds as she storms off.
Brie tells her to "take a timeout in the car," but that only makes things worse.
"Ew, f--k you," Nikki responds. "Don't tell me about a timeout. You need to go take a timeout."
Watch the complete Total Bellas sneak peek in the above clip, and don't miss tonight's season six finale!