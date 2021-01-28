Laverne Cox Confirms She Fell in Love During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch : Laverne Cox - 2019 Emmys E! Glambot

Laverne Cox is seeing hearts!

During a remote appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Orange Is the New Black actress confirmed she is dating—and the L word has been used. "Laverne is in love again. It feels amazing," she shared with Ellen DeGeneres. "Love is an incredible thing. It's literally this chemical thing that's awesome."

As for the new man in her life, Cox did not reveal his name, but did disclose some details about their coronavirus pandemic-era romance. "He's a really great guy. I didn't expect it," she said. "I thought he was just gonna be this hot dude I was gonna be hanging out with and then it just kind of happened."

According to the Daytime Emmy winner, "We've been hanging out for six months and we went really slowly...The word 'love' just sort of happened around November/December."