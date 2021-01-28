Watch Stars Celebrate Jimmy Kimmel's Pal Guillermo Rodriguez by Downing Birthday Shots

BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Michael B. Jordan, George Clooney, Kristen Bell, and Matt Damon were just a few of the A-listers to take part in the 50 "shot salute."

Guillermo Rodriguez just turned the big 5-0. So naturally, Jimmy Kimmel had to celebrate his sidekick's birthday in style. Luckily, the late-night host had a few famous friends willing to help him out.

In a video message that played during the Jan. 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, dozens of Hollywood's biggest stars took part in a virtual 50-shot salute in honor of Guillermo's big day.

Oscar winners like Charlize Theron, Regina King, George Clooney, Halle Berry, Matthew McConaughey, Helen Mirren, Sean Penn and Allison Janney sent their well-wishes and several musicians—including Dua Lipa, Brad Paisley, Snoop Dogg, Lionel Richie and Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci from The Killers—did, too.

But that's not all. From Star Wars' Mark Hamill to Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn, the celebrity lineup was truly out-of-this world. Even Jon Favreau and Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian shared a few words.

There were also actors from some of fans' favorite TV shows, including black-ish's Anthony Anderson, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Modern Family's Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell. And what's a birthday without friends—like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox?

Comedy stars—including Ray Romano, Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman—also raised their glasses to Guillermo as did athletes like Alessandro Del Piero, Mike Tyson and Javier "Chicharito" Hernández. Even some couples got in on the fun, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

And while many stars opted for tequila, others downed nonalcoholic alternatives. For instance, Zach Galifianakis drank oat milk, Zooey Deschanel opted for water and Joel McHale downed a raw egg.

Michael B. JordanKristen Bell, Jessica AlbaSalma HayekMichael KeatonGeorge LopezHenry WinklerErik EstradaEdward NortonAndy GarcíaJack Black and Martin Short all sent love to Guillermo, as well. And of course, Jimmy couldn't end the video message without poking a little fun at Matt Damon.

"There's nobody else I would do that for," Charlize said while taking two shots. "I'm going to be so s--tface, and it's 2:00 in the afternoon."

Cheers, Guillermo!

