BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
HalseyKobe BryantBridgertonGrey's AnatomyPhotosVideos

See Kate Hudson's Adorable Breakfast Routine With 2-Year-Old Daughter Rani Rose

Kate Hudson shared a cute clip of her and her 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose Fujikawa dancing at the breakfast table. Scroll on for the sweet mother-daughter moment.

By Mona Thomas Jan 28, 2021 1:45 PMTags
Kate HudsonCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Kate Hudson Hopes to "Connect" with Estranged Father's Children

Kate Hudson has a special way of starting her day with her daughter.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star took to Instagram to show off her breakfast dance with her 2-year-old Rani Rose Fujikawa.

In the short clip, fans can see the actress sitting at the breakfast table with Rani Rose in her highchair. Then the mother-daughter dance duo break out into a jam session together and baby Rani Rose giggled as her mom happily jigs to her bowl of eggs and throws her arms in the air. The Oscar nominee captioned the cute clip, "How we do breakfast."

Of course, Kate's 12.7 million fans were in love with the fun breakfast shimmy. "Omg y'all are best friends! She is soooo adorable," wrote one fan. Another added, "This is soooo pure and precious!!!!!" Even singer Natasha Bedingfield commented, "So impressed! Great mama."

photos
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's Cutest Family Moments

As fans may recall, the Golden Globe winner shares Rani Rose with her longtime boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Kate also has two additional children—Ryder Robinson, 17, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 9—from previous relationships with ex-husband Chris Robinson and former fiancé Matt Bellamy, respectively.

Trending Stories

1

Go Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

2

Kaitlyn Bristowe “Would Have Done Anything” to Stay With Shawn Booth

3

Pamela Anderson Quietly Married Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst Over Holidays

Earlier this week, the proud mom spoke out about her family dynamic and raising three children amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"You know, I've got multiple dads," she said on Sunday Today With Willie Geist.  "I've got kids all over the place."

"When you have so many kids, you know, sometimes you have those moments where you're hiding in your bathroom going, 'Please, please get me out of here,'" the 41-year-old star also shared. "I just remind myself there's a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones and we've just got to stay in for a bit." 

Trending Stories

1

Go Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

2

Kaitlyn Bristowe “Would Have Done Anything” to Stay With Shawn Booth

3

Pamela Anderson Quietly Married Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst Over Holidays

4

Christina Anstead Distances Herself From Ex Ant With Instagram Update

5

See Kristen Stewart Transformed Into Princess Diana for Spencer

Latest News

Amanda Bynes Shares Rare Selfie as She Continues to Tease New Rap Song

Laverne Cox Confirms She Fell in Love During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Norman Lear to receive Carol Burnett Award at 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Addison Rae Clams Up When Asked to Name "Least Favorite" Kardashian

Stars Down Shots for Jimmy Kimmel's Pal Guillermo Rodriguez's Birthday

See Kate Hudson’s Adorable Breakfast Routine With 2-Year-Old Daughter

Taylor Swift's BFF Todrick Hall Reveals His "Theory" About the Singer