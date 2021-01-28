Bachelor Nation's Dale Moss Opens Up About Mental Health Post-Split: End of 2020 "Was a F--king Beast"

Watch : Bachelorette's Dale Moss Accused of Cheating on Clare Crawley

Dale Moss is letting fans see a softer side to him as he discusses his recent need to focus on his mental health.

Clare Crawley's former fiancé used his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Jan. 27 to open up about his decision to get out of New York City and spend time in a place that has special meaning for himself and his loved ones.

The winner of Clare's portion of The Bachelorette season 16 shared footage of the wing of a plane, and then later in the day posted a video in which he explained why he booked the last-minute trip to Sarasota, Fla.

"I literally just flipped the script the other night," the 32-year-old South Dakota native shared. "I was like, I need to get out of the city. I'm huge on environment—I think environment makes such a big difference. But I flew down to Sarasota. Next to South Dakota, this is the closest place to home for me. Like, I remember even after my mother's memorial service, I flew down here the next day, just to pray, and it was a really special spot for us."