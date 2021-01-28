WATCH NOW

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
American Idol's New Promo Has All the Throwback Thursday Vibes You Need

In a new trailer exclusive to E! News, American Idol's judges take a journey in the wayback machine ahead of the upcoming season that launches Feb. 14 on ABC.

By Ryan Gajewski Jan 28, 2021 5:00 PMTags
Watch: "American Idol" Exclusive: Making Dreams Come True

Started from the bottom, now we're on American Idol

In a new promo exclusive to E! News, the ABC singing-competition series is all about nostalgia as the show's famous faces are seen in years-ago footage from back when they were far less established. 

Set to the uplifting tune of Moon Taxi's "Hometown Heroes," the video features throwback clips of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, along with host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones

"We all started with a dream," Ryan declares in voiceover. "Now, it's time to make a new star's dream come true."

During one memorable moment, Katy implores to a grateful contestant, "I want you to believe that you are worth it." Meanwhile, the trailer includes more than the requisite amount of tears and jubilation. 

During a previously released promo, Ryan explained that the forthcoming run of the iconic singing series will remind viewers of what they may have felt they were missing during the previous season. That one, like many Hollywood productions, was disrupted by the ongoing pandemic

American Idol: Where Are They Now?

"It's so exciting to be back doing this show at its normal scale," the American Idol mainstay shared. 

Last time around, viewers saw Just Sam crowned as the winner, and her cover of Andra Day's "Rise Up" was released as her debut single. She beat out runner-up Arthur Gunn in the first-ever remote finale that aired in May 2020. 

Check out the video above, and get ready to pick your favorites when American Idol returns to ABC for its season premiere on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. 

