American Idol's New Promo Has All the Throwback Thursday Vibes You Need

Watch : "American Idol" Exclusive: Making Dreams Come True

Started from the bottom, now we're on American Idol.

In a new promo exclusive to E! News, the ABC singing-competition series is all about nostalgia as the show's famous faces are seen in years-ago footage from back when they were far less established.

Set to the uplifting tune of Moon Taxi's "Hometown Heroes," the video features throwback clips of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, along with host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones.

"We all started with a dream," Ryan declares in voiceover. "Now, it's time to make a new star's dream come true."

During one memorable moment, Katy implores to a grateful contestant, "I want you to believe that you are worth it." Meanwhile, the trailer includes more than the requisite amount of tears and jubilation.

During a previously released promo, Ryan explained that the forthcoming run of the iconic singing series will remind viewers of what they may have felt they were missing during the previous season. That one, like many Hollywood productions, was disrupted by the ongoing pandemic.