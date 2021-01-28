BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
8 Things You Need To Make Double Masking Easier

It's time to start double masking! But don't worry, we've found the perfect hacks.

In order to keep yourself and others safe amid the spread of new Coronavirus variants, it's time to up your mask game with more layers! But not to worry, we've rounded up everything you need to protect yourself without being uncomfortable.

From masks with built-in filters to clips to hold both masks together and filter inserts, double masking doesn't have to be a struggle!

To shop our 8 double masking essentials, scroll below.

10 Things to Fix Face Mask Problems

2.5 Activated Carbon Filter Insert Ship from USA- 35 Pack

By integrating these multi-layer filter inserts to your mask-wearing practices, you can make sure nothing harmful will be able to pass through your masks. 

$13
Amazon

Enro Valentine's Day Mask

These stylish, lightweight masks actually do the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping you safe! Each mask is equipped with advanced PM0.1 filters to help prevent the spread of diseases and illness. 

$17
Enro

Plazala White & Black Soft Plastic Round Elastic Mask Adjustment- 50 Pieces

Keep both masks in place with these small cord locks! They are especially helpful for converting adult masks to fit children, too.

 

$6
$5
Amazon

Filti Respirator

You can wear these under your cute cotton and silk masks for extra protection. Made with nano fiber technology, this respirator has a very fine, continuous, resilient fiber that mechanically filters pollutants.

$30
Amazon

Mask Liner Skin Inc.

These mask liners will help you add an extra layer of protection while helping prevent acne. Score!

$20
Nordstrom

Silicone Reusable Medium Adult Face Mask Kit with 5 Disposable Filters

In case you don't want to irritate your skin with cotton filters, this is a great alternative that you can use over and over again! The kit includes 1-reusable silicone face mask, 5 single-use filters and a clip, so you can comfortably add a heavy-duty filter to your masking situation.

$15
Home Depot

Silicone Grade 3D Face Bracket

With another mask, you might be worried about getting claustrophobic. These 3D face brackets are great for protecting your glossed-out lips or lifting your masks just enough to let you breathe more comfortably.

$12
Amazon

Cloth Face Mask for Protection with BFE99 Built-In Filters

These high-quality, anti-pollution masks are great for double masking. They are designed to hug the contours of your face so can easily slip on another mask!

$13
Amazon

Still in the mood to shop? Check out 10 Silk Face Masks That Are Worth Every Penny!

