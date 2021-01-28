Nick Viall and New Girlfriend Natalie Joy Go Instagram Official With Playful Video

Watch : Nick Viall Flashes His Boy Band Dance Moves!

Nick Viall might not be a bachelor for long, because he's ready to show off his pride and joy.

On Jan. 27, the reality star went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Natalie Joy.

The surgical technologist posted a funny clip on her Instagram story that seemingly confirmed their romance. It showed her crashing Nick's virtual reality experience, as he was seen wearing white VR headgear and hand sensors. She leaned over his shoulder and puckered her lips for a kiss.

Hilariously, he didn't give her a smooch, likely because he was too engrossed in his game. The Bachelor star told her, "You're freaking me out. I'm gonna die," as they both giggled at their antics.

The PDA moment appears to validate what fans have suspected ever since paparazzi spotted the pair out in Los Angeles. On Jan. 19, the Viall Files podcaster was seen taking a walk with Natalie in his neighborhood, their first public sighting together.